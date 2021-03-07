Prime Minister Oli Kicked Off Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli received the vaccine against the novel coronavirus starting the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive,

Surya Thapa, press advisor of the Prime Minister said that he received the vaccine at TU Teaching Hospital.

The Prime Minister requested everyone to cooperate with the government by taking part in the vaccination campaign. For the first 10 days of the second phase, citizens above 65 years of age will be administered the vaccine after 10 days people above 55 years of age will be vaccinated.

The second phase of the nationwide immunization against Corona Virus is beginning today.

The second phase of the immunization will cover the citizens above 65 years in the country. In the 15 mountain districts, people above 55 will be immunized.

The target is to administer the vaccine to around 1.6 million senior citizens said an official. A total of 6,000 vaccination centers have been set up across the country for the purpose.

The first phase of the campaign was organized from January 27 February 22, which targeted the frontline workers including health workers.

A total of 429,000 people took the first doze of the Covishield vaccine in the first phase.