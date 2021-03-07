Prime Minister Oli Kicked Off Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Oli Kicked Off Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

March 7, 2021, 12:15 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli received the vaccine against the novel coronavirus starting the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive,

Surya Thapa, press advisor of the Prime Minister said that he received the vaccine at TU Teaching Hospital.

The Prime Minister requested everyone to cooperate with the government by taking part in the vaccination campaign. For the first 10 days of the second phase, citizens above 65 years of age will be administered the vaccine after 10 days people above 55 years of age will be vaccinated.

The second phase of the nationwide immunization against Corona Virus is beginning today.

The second phase of the immunization will cover the citizens above 65 years in the country. In the 15 mountain districts, people above 55 will be immunized.

The target is to administer the vaccine to around 1.6 million senior citizens said an official. A total of 6,000 vaccination centers have been set up across the country for the purpose.

The first phase of the campaign was organized from January 27 February 22, which targeted the frontline workers including health workers.

A total of 429,000 people took the first doze of the Covishield vaccine in the first phase.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Supreme Court Recognized NCP Chaired By Kattel
Mar 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 66 New Cases 58 Recoveries And 0 Deaths
Mar 07, 2021
The United States In Partnership With ADB Completes Two Secondary Schools In Kathmandu
Mar 07, 2021
Nepal Received First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines From COVAX Facility
Mar 07, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 46 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 66 New Cases 58 Recoveries And 0 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 50 minutes ago
Narayangadh-Muglin Road To Shut Down By Agencies 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
Second Phase Of Vaccination Begins From Today By Agencies 10 hours, 7 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 31 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 42 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 47 New Cases 62 Recoveries And 0 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Supreme Court Recognized NCP Chaired By Kattel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2021
Why Nepal’s Manufacturing declined? By Hari Prasad Shrestha Mar 07, 2021
The United States In Partnership With ADB Completes Two Secondary Schools In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2021
Nepal Received First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines From COVAX Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2021
International Women’s Day: Gender Equality In COVID-19 Response By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Mar 07, 2021
Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Gets Vaccine Shot By Agencies Mar 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75