Supreme Court Recognized NCP Chaired By Kattel

Supreme Court Recognized NCP Chaired By Kattel

March 7, 2021, 5:40 p.m.

The Division Bench of Supreme Court (SC) has recognized the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) chaired by Rishi Ram Kattel asking newly unified CPN-UML and Nepal Communist Party (Maoist) in status quo or previous position.

With this, the 2018 unification between the CPN-UML and Maoist Centre is no longer legally recognized, and the two parties are still in existence as separate elements. The parties will have to begin the unification process all over again if they wish to continue with the merger. This, however, seems unlikely given the ongoing factional feud in the ruling party.

The bench has also directed the Election Commission to start the process of unification of both parties.

A joint bench of justices Bam Kumar Shrestha and Kumar Regmi ordered the Election Commission, Nepal to uphold Kattle's party name. Kattel had filed a petition at the SC against the NCP chaired by KP Sharma Oli, who is also Prime Minister, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' following the unification between the then NCP (UML) and NCP (Maoist Center) saying the registration at the EC of the unified party as NCP was against the constitution as he had already registered his party with the same name previously at the EC.

NCP Chair Kattle had demanded that the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) registered under his chairmanship at the EC should be recognized as official and no new party with the same name could be registered.

The detail of the SC verdict is awaited.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that he would respect and welcome the Supreme Court's verdict to recognize the Nepal Communist Party chaired by Rishi Ram Kattel.

Prime Minister Oli, who had reached the Federal Parliament to participate in the 7th assembly called today at 4:00 pm, told the journalists that he would respect the apex court's verdict passed today.

"I will give my reaction after I read the full text of the verdict," said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Oli had left the Federal Parliament before it began

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 66 New Cases 58 Recoveries And 0 Deaths
Mar 07, 2021
The United States In Partnership With ADB Completes Two Secondary Schools In Kathmandu
Mar 07, 2021
Nepal Received First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines From COVAX Facility
Mar 07, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Kicked Off Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
Mar 07, 2021

More on Politics

Governemnt And Bilap-Led Maoist Agree On 3-Point Agreement By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
REINSTAMENT OF HOUSE Coalition Politics By A Correspondent 1 week ago
PM Oli To Face House Of Representatives By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Supreme Court Reinstated The House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Elections Will Take Place In Stipulated Date: PM Oli By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Chand Group To Hold Talks With Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 66 New Cases 58 Recoveries And 0 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2021
Why Nepal’s Manufacturing declined? By Hari Prasad Shrestha Mar 07, 2021
The United States In Partnership With ADB Completes Two Secondary Schools In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2021
Nepal Received First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines From COVAX Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Kicked Off Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75