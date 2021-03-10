Kathmandu Valley Logs 34 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 34 COVID-19 Cases

March 10, 2021, 5:06 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3486 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 31 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 34 cases, Kathmandu districts records 24 cases followed by Lalitpur 6 and Bhaktapur 1.

With 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wendesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274973.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nirvana Chaudhary Selected As A Young Global Leader (YGL) 2021 By World Economic Forum
Mar 10, 2021
Japan Observed The 10th Anniversary Of The Great East Japan Earthquake
Mar 10, 2021
NIBL Starts PaisaPathaune App To Help Nepali Migrant In India To Send Money To Nepal
Mar 10, 2021
India Builds Himalaya Secondry School In Gorkha District
Mar 10, 2021
Deputy Chief of Indian Embassy Inaugurates New Building
Mar 10, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 104 New Cases 63Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 31 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases 60 Recoveries And 1Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Over 250000 Senior Citizens Received COVID-19 Vaccine By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Sinovac Vaccine Works Against P1 Variant Found In Brazil By REUTERS 1 day, 16 hours ago
Brazil Company Requests Emergency Authorization To Use India's Covaxin By REUTERS 1 day, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nirvana Chaudhary Selected As A Young Global Leader (YGL) 2021 By World Economic Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2021
Japan Observed The 10th Anniversary Of The Great East Japan Earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2021
NIBL Starts PaisaPathaune App To Help Nepali Migrant In India To Send Money To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2021
India Builds Himalaya Secondry School In Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2021
Deputy Chief of Indian Embassy Inaugurates New Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2021
STATUE OF LATE DILLI JUNG THAPA Recognition For Cause By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75