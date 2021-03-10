'Quad' Summit To Be Held Online On Friday

The White House says US President Joe Biden will hold an online meeting with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India on Friday in the first top-level talks by the four countries known as the "Quad."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on Tuesday that topics at the talks will include coronavirus responses and economic cooperation.

Psaki said the meeting will be one of the earliest multilateral engagements for Biden, who places importance on close cooperation with US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The foreign affairs chiefs of the Quad nations have already held talks.