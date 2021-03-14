COVID-19 Update: 53 New Cases, No Death And 77 Recoveries

March 14, 2021, 8:25 p.m.

With 53 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 27275231.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2615 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 53 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 77 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 271326. The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3014. There are 891 are active cases in the country.

