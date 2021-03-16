Nepal Is Yet To Decide On Second Dose

Dr. Shyam Raj Upreti, coordinator of the COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee, said that the government is yet to decide the date for second dose

According to international recommendation, the second jab should be administered within eight to 12 weeks of receiving the first one.





Dr. Uprety told to The Rising Nepal that the government would issue a notice calling all the frontline workers who received the vaccine in the first phase. "The notice might be issued after eight weeks from the last day on which the third group was vaccinated in the first phase. However,

The government began the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 27. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, around 184,900 frontline health workers, journalists, public service staff, and bank employees had received the vaccine in the first phase.



While the second phase of inoculation is underway where the senior citizens are getting vaccinated, the frontline workers who got vaccinated during the first phase are looking forward to receiving the second dose.





The public health experts have been voicing that the government must effectively manage the vaccination drive in order to ensure that the vaccines do not fall short for second dose to the ones who have already been vaccinated.



Nepal had received one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under grant assistance from India. Likewise, the government bought additional one million doses from India and 348,000 vaccines have been received under the Covax facility.

Dr. Rabindra Panday, a public health specialist, said, "Over 1.5 million people have received vaccine until now. This means that the government must have additional 1.5 million vaccines in stock."





"As the people who receive the first dose of vaccine can be safe from the virus only for three months, it is mandatory to provide a second jab," said Dr. Pandey. "If we look into the data, there is already a shortfall of 652,000 doses of vaccines to provide the second dose to the 1.5 million people who have received the first jab."