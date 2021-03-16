President Bhandari Calls All-Party Meeting Today

President Bhandari Calls All-Party Meeting Today

March 16, 2021, 6:55 a.m.

Amid a growing political crisis, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting at 4:00 pm on Tuesday reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Dr Bheshraj Adhikari, chief personal secretary of the President, the President has invited leaders of the various political parties represented in the federal parliament.

The CPN (UML), Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), Janata Samajbadi Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Nepal Workers’ and Peasants’ Party and Rastriya Janamorcha leaders have been invited to the meeting

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU Regulator To Decide On The Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine
Mar 16, 2021
Nepal Is Yet To Decide On Second Dose
Mar 16, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 15 Across Nepal
Mar 16, 2021
Japan Provides Support To Child Labor Reduction In Makwanpur
Mar 15, 2021
Israel Embassy Provides Assistance To Patan Hospital
Mar 15, 2021

More on News

Eight Injured In Explosion At Revenue Office In Siraha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
One In Three Women Endure Violence Worldwide: WHO By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Eight Killed In Tiger Attack In Bardiya By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Senior Journalist Sushil Sharma Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Japan Observed The 10th Anniversary Of The Great East Japan Earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
EC Reinstated CPN-UML and NCP (Maoist Center) By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

MUSKAN KHATUN Reward For Cause By A Correspondent Mar 16, 2021
EU Regulator To Decide On The Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2021
Nepal Is Yet To Decide On Second Dose By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2021
Japan Provides Support To Child Labor Reduction In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021
Israel Embassy Provides Assistance To Patan Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75