President Bhandari Calls All-Party Meeting Today

Amid a growing political crisis, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting at 4:00 pm on Tuesday reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Dr Bheshraj Adhikari, chief personal secretary of the President, the President has invited leaders of the various political parties represented in the federal parliament.

The CPN (UML), Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), Janata Samajbadi Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Nepal Workers’ and Peasants’ Party and Rastriya Janamorcha leaders have been invited to the meeting