COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases, 52 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

March 18, 2021, 9:26 p.m.

With 107 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275625.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3254 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 107 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 52 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 271610. The recovery rate is 98.5 percent.

There were 1deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3015. There are 1000 are active cases in the country.

