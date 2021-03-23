Israel Is Holding General Election Tuesday

Israel Is Holding General Election Tuesday

March 23, 2021, 7:09 a.m.

Israeli voters will go to the polls on today for the fourth general election in two years reports NHK.

Israeli politics appear to be paralyzed due to a series of indecisive elections, in which governing and opposition parties ran neck and neck.

Last year, a coalition government was formed in response to calls from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But parliament was dissolved amid a feud over a budget plan.

Opinion polls show the right-wing Likud party, led by Netanyahu, in the lead.

But support is solid for some other parties, including the New Hope party, which was set up by former minister of the interior Gideon Saar.

Netanyahu touts the establishment of diplomatic ties with Arab nations, as well as Israel's speedy rollout of coronavirus vaccines, as some of his major achievements.

It remains to be seen whether Netanyahu, who has served as prime minister since 2009, will be able to stay in power despite corruption allegations against him.

Agencies

Rhino Census Begins In Chitwan National Park
Mar 23, 2021
MoHP Urges Everyone Not To Hold Receptions And Gathering
Mar 23, 2021
Chinese And Russian FMs Agree To Boost Cooperation
Mar 23, 2021
President Bhandari And Prime Minister Of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Held Discussions
Mar 22, 2021
India Reports Biggest Surge In Cases In 4 Months
Mar 22, 2021

More on International

Chinese And Russian FMs Agree To Boost Cooperation By Agencies 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Russia's U.S. Envoy Returns to Moscow After 'Killer' Row By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Uncertainty Hangs Over Israel PM's Bid To Break Political Impasse By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
North Korea Warns US Not To Make Any Move By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
Quad Nations Set Out Plans To Tackle Global Issues By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Japan Remembers 3/11 Disaster By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Rhino Census Begins In Chitwan National Park By Agencies Mar 23, 2021
MoHP Urges Everyone Not To Hold Receptions And Gathering By Agencies Mar 23, 2021
Nepal Announces Public Holiday For 2078 Adding Four More Holidays By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2021
Isolated And Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2021
THL Signed Contract Agreement With Nepalese And Vietnamese JV For The Construction Of Dam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2021
AstraZeneca's New Trial Data Gives COVID-19 Vaccine A Boost In U.S. By REUTERS Mar 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75