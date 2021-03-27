COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 85 New Cases 93 Recoveries And3 Deaths

With 85 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276750.

According to Ministry of Health and Population , 2745 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 85were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 93 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272435. The recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

There were 3deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3027. There are 1288 are active cases in the country.