800,000 Doses China Aid COVID-19 Vaccines Arriving On Monday

800,000 Doses China Aid COVID-19 Vaccines Arriving On Monday

March 28, 2021, 8:35 a.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi tweeted on her Twitter that vaccines have arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport and they will be sent to Nepal very soon.

The 800,000 doses of the China aid COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Nepal by Monday The spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwor Gautam informed The TRN Online that those vaccines will arrive in Nepal by coming Monday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organized Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Continues To See Worst Air Pollution Level
Mar 28, 2021
Holi 2021: Importance And Significance
Mar 28, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 28 Across Nepal
Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 50 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 27, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 50 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 29 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 85 New Cases 93 Recoveries And3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 32 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Is Under Hazardous Haze By Agencies 23 hours, 42 minutes ago
Air Pollution Level Recorded Worst In Kathmandu Valley By Agencies 1 day, 22 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 66 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 156 New Cases ,70 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organized Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
All Roads Lead North Are Less Travelled By Atul K. Thakur Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Continues To See Worst Air Pollution Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
Poor Visibility Affects TIA Services By Agencies Mar 28, 2021
KUKL To Distribute Melamchi Water From Today By Agencies Mar 28, 2021
Holi 2021: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75