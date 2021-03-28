800,000 Doses China Aid COVID-19 Vaccines Arriving On Monday

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi tweeted on her Twitter that vaccines have arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport and they will be sent to Nepal very soon.
The 800,000 doses of the China aid COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Nepal by Monday The spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwor Gautam informed The TRN Online that those vaccines will arrive in Nepal by coming Monday.
