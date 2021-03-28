Over 100 Killed In A Single Day In Myanmar

Media in Myanmar report that more than 100 people have died as the country's security forces opened fire at protesters during rallies on Armed Forces Day reports NHK.

A ceremony took place on Saturday in the capital, Naypyitaw, to mark the memorial day for Myanmar's military.

Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, delivered a speech and justified last month's coup. He said the military is working hard for the sake of the nation and its people.

Meanwhile, protesters responded to appeals for rallies across the nation to coincide with the ceremony. They gathered in the largest city, Yangon, the second largest city, Mandalay, and elsewhere in the country.

According to NHK, the online news service Myanmar Now reports that at least 114 people were killed on Saturday alone as security forces opened fire many times. The number is believed to be the largest for a single day since the military coup.

Other media outlets also report cases of children killed by security forces although they were not participating in the protests. They include a 13-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head while he was playing around his house.

The US Embassy in Myanmar issued a statement that says "these are not the actions of a professional military or police force."

The British Embassy in Myanmar also issued a statement to denounce the security forces' shooting at civilians.