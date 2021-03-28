Over 100 Killed In A Single Day In Myanmar

Over 100 Killed In A Single Day In Myanmar

March 28, 2021, 7:56 a.m.

Media in Myanmar report that more than 100 people have died as the country's security forces opened fire at protesters during rallies on Armed Forces Day reports NHK.

A ceremony took place on Saturday in the capital, Naypyitaw, to mark the memorial day for Myanmar's military.

Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, delivered a speech and justified last month's coup. He said the military is working hard for the sake of the nation and its people.

Meanwhile, protesters responded to appeals for rallies across the nation to coincide with the ceremony. They gathered in the largest city, Yangon, the second largest city, Mandalay, and elsewhere in the country.

According to NHK, the online news service Myanmar Now reports that at least 114 people were killed on Saturday alone as security forces opened fire many times. The number is believed to be the largest for a single day since the military coup.

Other media outlets also report cases of children killed by security forces although they were not participating in the protests. They include a 13-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head while he was playing around his house.

The US Embassy in Myanmar issued a statement that says "these are not the actions of a professional military or police force."

The British Embassy in Myanmar also issued a statement to denounce the security forces' shooting at civilians.

Agencies

Poor Visibility Affects TIA Services
Mar 28, 2021
KUKL To Distribute Melamchi Water From Today
Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Is Under Hazardous Haze
Mar 27, 2021
PM Oli Is In No Mood To Withdraw The Decision
Mar 27, 2021
Olympic Torch Relay Kicks Off As Japan Grapples With Coronavirus Concerns
Mar 27, 2021

More on International

Biden Invites Putin And Xi To Climate Summit By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
North Korea Launches Violate UNSC Resolution: Biden: By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Netanyahu Announces Victory, Starts Talking To Coalition Partners By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Chinese And Russian FMs Agree To Boost Cooperation By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago
Israel Is Holding General Election Tuesday By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organized Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
All Roads Lead North Are Less Travelled By Atul K. Thakur Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Continues To See Worst Air Pollution Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
800,000 Doses China Aid COVID-19 Vaccines Arriving On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
Poor Visibility Affects TIA Services By Agencies Mar 28, 2021
KUKL To Distribute Melamchi Water From Today By Agencies Mar 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75