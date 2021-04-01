COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 152 New Cases 65 Recoveries And One Deaths

With 152new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277461.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 4213 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 162 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Ministry said that 59 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272786. The recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3031. There are 1579 are active cases in the country. Out of them 1302 are home isolation and 191 in institutional isolation.