COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 179 New Cases 111 Recoveries And No Deaths

With 179 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277640.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 3565 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 179 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Ministry said that 111 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272962. The recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3031. There are 1647are active cases in the country.