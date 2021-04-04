COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 176 New Cases And 117 Recoveries

With 176 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277944.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that 3456Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 176 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 117 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 273230. The recovery rate is 98.3 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3032. There are 1672are active cases in the country. There are 47 are in ICU and 11 persons in ventilator across Nepal.