Kathmandu DAO Issues Notice Making Mask Wearing Mandatory In Public Transport

April 4, 2021, 5 p.m.

Following the number of COVID-19 positive cases increase, Kathmandu District Administration Office has issued a circular wearing face mask mandatory in public transport and asked public not to organize event inviting large number of people.

Similarly, Kathmandu DAO also urges concerned officials not to organize any seminar and close meeting. Chief District Office Kali Prasad Parajuli has said that DAO has already mobilized police, traffic police and urged local levels to take necessary steps to prevent the escalation of COVID-19 cases.

“We have already mobilized traffic police to take necessary action to those public vehicles which violate the mask rules,” said CDO Parajuli. We have also directed party palaces to maintain health safety protocol and allowing minimum numbers of gathering. “

With the creasing trends, Sahid Sukrajaj Tropical and Infectious Hospital Teku has already started the arrangements for special beds. “ We are ready in a position to turn our hospital COVID-19 dedicated hospital at any time,” said director Dr. Sagar Raj Bhandari. “Recently the infections ration has increased up to 20 percent. Compared to the last week, it is nearly a double,” said Dr. Rajbhandari. He said that the hospital is collecting almost 150 swab every day.

Kathmandu District Administration has also intensified the checking whether people are abiding the mass wearing direction.

