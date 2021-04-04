Nepal To Administer Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 Vaccine From April 7

Ministry of Health and Population said that the ministry will administer Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine from 7 April. Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Jageshwor Gautam informed that the vaccine will be administered in the hospitals of Kathmandu valley.

The vaccine will be administered to those who are pursuing courses in China under Chinese scholarship, the persons involve in Himalayan Trade and front-line worker.

The Chinese government has handed over 800,000 doses of vaccine under a Chinese grant on March 29.