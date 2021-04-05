Bangladesh Announces A Week Long Lockdown To Contain COVID-19

Shop owners and employees of different markets in the New Market and nearby areas in Dhaka demonstrated for the second consecutive day today, protesting the government restriction on their businesses for seven days reports The Daily Star.

They demanded that the government allow them to keep their shops open while maintaining health safety rules.

According to the daily, witnesses said several hundred shop owners arrived in the market area around 10am and started demonstrating to press home their demands.

Additional police forces have been deployed there to keep the situation under control, SM Kaiyum, officer-in-charge of New Market Police Station, confirmed.

"We have managed to convince them to leave the spot," he said.