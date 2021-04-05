COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 266 New Cases, 102 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

With 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 278210.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 3456 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 266 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 102 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 273342. The recovery rate is 98.25 percent.

There were 4 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3036. There are 11832 are active cases in the country.