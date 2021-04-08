COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 332 New Cases And 79 Recoveries

With 332 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 279100.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 4006 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 332 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 79 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 273608. The recovery rate is 98.01percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3036. There are 2454 are active cases in the country.