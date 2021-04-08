Upper Tamakosi To Generate Electricity By Mid-May, Final Preparation will Begin From April 24

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and Chairman of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited Hitendra Dev Shakya said that the first unit will start generating electricity by mid-May this year.

“Despite facing various problems such as earthquakes, floods and landslides, the project is now back in right point where it can start generating electricity. This is possible due to continuous efforts. The remaining work should be done in parallel to generate electricity ahead of schedule,” said Shakya. “The entire construction should be completed within the current fiscal year and 456 MW of electricity should be generated.”

Following the inauguration of a long-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Project, another major much awaited Upper Tamakosi Hydrop Project is also at the final stage of completion.

Despite facing several hurdles and difficulties, Upper Tamakosi is no at the final stage planning to divert water to the tunnel and pain-stock. Constructed under domestic investment, the work is now going on at a fast pace.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and Chairman of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited Shakya inspected the construction site on Monday and Tuesday and discussed with the project officials, consultants and all the three contractors about the schedule for filling the tunnel.

Meeting jointly with contractors, consultants at the project site on Tuesday, managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Shakya directed all concerned to prepare for testing and commissioning of structure as soon as possible completing the remaining work.

After the joint meeting headed by MD Shakya, all concerned including the project office has decided to complete all work by April 23. According to the working plan, from April 24, the project will start testing the tunnel and penstock diverting a small amount of water from headworks. If things go smoothly, the technical testing will complete within 7 to 9 days.

Currently, the work is taking place in the dam, tunnel, transmission line, substations and other remaining minor works in the civil and mechanical sites.

Final phase works on the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project are moving in full swing.

Minor civil and mechanical works of dams, tunnels, transmission lines, substations and other structures are moving is carried out. The final phase of the penstock pipe connection between the upper vertical shaft and the lower vertical shaft is being carried out at present.

Lot 2 hydromechanical contractor company has committed to complete the welding and painting work at the joint of the pipe within April 19, 2021.

At present only some of the gates on the hydromechanical side and some concreting work related to penstock pipes are left.

With the completion of the remaining minor work, the project has planned to conduct technical testing of sensitive structures such as penstocks, main tunnels, surge shafts, surge tunnels, penstock pipes and gates, manholes and valves from mid-April this year.

The technical testing of hydromechanical equipment such as dams, intakes and civil structures, including gates, has been successfully completed.

“Following successful completion of water testing in civil and hydromechanical structures, the water collected in the main tunnel and penstock will be used for testing and commissioning of six turbines and generators connected to the underground powerhouse,” said MD Shakya.

The project has six units of 76 MW each. After generating electricity from the first unit, electricity will be generated from the remaining units gradually, Shakya said. According to Bigyan Prasad Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer of the project, the construction of the project has been delayed due to the earthquake.

“The country’s largest project, currently being built with domestic investment, has been hit by a major natural disaster and the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has reached the stage of power generation. It is a matter of happiness for all,” he said.