Weather Forecast For April 8

Weather Forecast For April 8 Across Nepal

April 8, 2021, 7:21 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Hazy condition likely to continue at some areas of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be prtly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Hazy condition likely to continue at some areas of the country tonight.

