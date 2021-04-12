Kathmandu Valley Logs 211 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 213 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4378 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 727 Antigen tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 211 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 213,159 in Kathmandu followed by 44 in Lalitpur and 8 Bhaktapur.

With 496 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 280524.