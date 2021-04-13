Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated In Kathmandu Universtiry

As part of ongoing celebration of ‘India@75’ to mark 75 years of India’s independence, Embassy of India, Kathmandu in association with Kathmandu University celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti and organised a discussion on the relevance of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar in today’s world on April 12, 2021.

The event was attended by Dr. Bhola Thapa, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Rishikesh Wagle, Dean, School of Law, Dr. Uddhab Pyakurel, Professor from Kathmandu University and Naveen Kumar, FS(PIC) and Dr. Kedar Nath Sharma from Embassy of India. The event was also attended by the students from Kathmandu University.

Dr. Bhola Thapa, Vice Chancellor, in his remarks emphasized on the role of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar as maker of modern India and his contribution towards social upliftment of the marginalized sections of society. In his welcome remarks, Naveen Kumar, FS(PIC) encouraged the students to follow the ideals of ‘Baba Saheb’. Dr. Rishikesh Wagle emphasized upon the role of Constitution of India in political and socio-economic transformation and integration of India with particular mention of the role of Dr. Ambedkar. Dr. Kedar Nath Sharma, Director (SVCC) and Prof. Dr. Sagar Raj Sharma, Dean, School of Arts also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the role of Dr. Ambedkar in transforming of Indian society.