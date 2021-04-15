Biden Announces Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Biden Announces Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

April 15, 2021, 7:10 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has announced that his country will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States.

Biden delivered a speech at the White House on Wednesday.

He stressed that his country's military operations in Afghanistan have already reached their objective with the killing of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

"I believed our presence in Afghanistan should be focused on the reason we went in the first place, to ensure Afghanistan would not be used as a base from which to attack our homeland again. We did that," Biden said.

"It is time to end America's longest war," he said.

The US launched military operations in Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Up to around 100,000 troops were stationed in the country.

In February last year, the administration of former President Donald Trump and the Taliban signed a peace agreement that called for the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May 1 this year.

But Biden suggested that completing the pullout by then would be difficult as fighting and terrorist attacks continue in the country.

In his speech, Biden said the US will begin the final withdrawal on May 1, apparently stressing that his decision does not go against the agreement.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Twitter that his country respects the decision and will work with the US to ensure a smooth transition. He said Afghanistan's security and defense forces are fully capable of defending the people and country.

The Taliban denounced the delay of the complete withdrawal by more than four months.

A spokesperson tweeted that if the agreement is breached and foreign forces fail to exit the country on the specified date, problems will "certainly be compounded" and those who failed to comply with the agreement "will be held liable."

In a statement released in March, the Taliban indicated that if the US failed to observe the May 1 deadline, they would resume attacks.

Source: NHK

Agencies

South Korea Extends Visa Term Of Nepali Migrant Workers
Apr 15, 2021
Nepali New Year 2078 : Bisket Jatra, History, Importance And Celebration
Apr 14, 2021
US: Troops In Afghanistan To Withdraw By September 11
Apr 14, 2021
Local Levels Oppose To Shutdown The Schools
Apr 13, 2021
China's Sinovac Vaccine 50.7% Effective Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Cases
Apr 13, 2021

More on International

US: Troops In Afghanistan To Withdraw By September 11 By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
50th Anniversary Of Ping-Pong Diplomacy By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
May His Soul Rest In Peace’: World Reacts To Prince Philip Death By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Iran Nuclear Deal Talks To Resume Next Week By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Brazil's daily coronavirus deaths surpass 4,000 By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago
South Korea’s Opposition Wins Seoul, Busan Mayoral Elections By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

South Korea Extends Visa Term Of Nepali Migrant Workers By Agencies Apr 15, 2021
WHO, Agencies Urge Countries To Suspend Sale Of Live Wild Mammals By REUTERS Apr 15, 2021
Weather Analysis For April 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2021
India's Coronavirus Cases Hit Record As Mumbai Prepares For New Lockdown By REUTERS Apr 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 580 New Cases, 129 Recoveries 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 254 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75