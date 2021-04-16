Four Nepali Women Set A New Record Climbing Mt.Annapurna

April 16, 2021, 5:12 p.m.

A group of four Nepali women climbers today scaled the world's tenth highest peak making a record as first successful Nepali women mountaineer.

Those Nepali women include Dawa Yangjung, Dabhuti Sherpa, Purnima Shrestha, Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Ankita are among the first Nepali women to reach the summit.

Along with four Nepali women, other three women from other countries also reached top of Mt. Annapurna.

Priyanka Mangesh Mohite became the first Indian woman to reach the Annapurna summit. Along with Mohite, managing director at Pioneer Adventure Treks Mingdorchi Sherpa, Sanu Sherpa, Pema Chhiring Sherpa, Indian climber Bhagwan Chaulee, and Hu Tao from China also scaled Mt Annapurna, chairman at Pioneer Adventure Treks Pasang Sherpa, said.

According to Mingma Sherpa, Chairman at Seven Summit Treks (SST), Lakpa Dendi Sherpa, Mingma Tenji Sherpa and Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, along with other climbers stood atop the peak at around 11:40 am.

Along with high altitude Sherpas, at least 44 climbers including seven Nepali women representing four teams have already reached the high camps of Mt Annapurna in an attempt to scale 8091-metre peak in the spring season, according to the department of tourism. The seven women would the first women to scale the mountain.

Agencies

