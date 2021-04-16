Health Ministry Asked To Close The Schools In 14 Districts Classified As Extremely Affected By COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population has asked all crowd-prone businesses to close after 7 pm and not gather in large numbers in places such as schools and shrines.

Evaluating scenario, the ministry has enlisted 14 districts including Kathmandu as the extremely affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The districts classified as extremely affected are Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Kaski, Rupandehi, Chitwan, Banke, Parsa, Bhaktapur, Kailali, Morang, Dang, Surkhet, Bara and Baglung.

The government has appealed to the people to take precautionary and health safety measures in the wake of rising infections in these districts.