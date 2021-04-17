Kathmandu Valley Logs 385 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 385 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 5336 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 671 Antigen with total 6004 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 348 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 348 cases, Kathmandu districts records 286 cases and 19 and Lalitpur 43. Out of them 35 are in ICU and 25 in ventilator.

With 768 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 283658.