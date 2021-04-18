All The Hospital Beds Fill By COVID-19 Patients In Banke District

All The Hospital Beds Fill By COVID-19 Patients In Banke District

April 18, 2021, 4:21 p.m.

With the mounting cases of infections, the spread of COVID-19 in Banke has gone out of control in recent times.

Dr. Sanket Risal, information officer of the hospital said that of all 142 beds including 102 beds of isolation ward and 40 isolation beds were already occupied with COVID-19 patients.

According to the hospital laboratory, the majority of people who tested positive were symptomatic with high fever and difficulty in breathing.

The Bheri Hospital has stated that swab collection and testing at the community level was important in order to ascertain the current scenario of COVID-19 in Banke.

With the beginning of a new year, the novel coronavirus has been spreading aggressively across the district. In 81 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in Bheri Hospital on Sunday, 75 persons were detected with COVID19, increasing the infection rate to a whopping 92.6 percent.

The infection rate has gone up alarmingly in the district which further proves that the virus is spreading uncontrollably, the doctors at Bheri Hospital said.

Dr. Prakash Thapa, Chief of the Bheri Hospital, said, "The infection rate as of Sunday is 92.6 percent. This shows that people in large number have been infected with the virus."

Stating that there was an utter need of conducting tests at the community level, Dr. Thapa said that the concerned stakeholders must pay attention to the increasing rate of infection immediately.

"Considering the grave situation of Banke, there is no other alternative than imposing a lockdown to check the spread," Dr. Thapa added.

According to the district COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre, Banke, and 200 people were found infected with the virus on Friday and 166 cases were reported on Saturday.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Former King Gyanendra Returned Home Attending Mahakumbh Mela In India
Apr 18, 2021
CCMC Recommends Shutting Down Schools, Nightclubs And Party Palace
Apr 18, 2021
Ram, Sita, Laxman And Hanuman’s Statue To Be Installed In Ayodhyadham
Apr 18, 2021
Tourism Income Declines By 91.7 Percent In the Last Eight Months
Apr 18, 2021
UK Royal Family Bids Farewell To Prince Philip
Apr 18, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 435 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1096 New Cases And 262 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
CCMC Recommends Shutting Down Schools, Nightclubs And Party Palace By Agencies 7 hours, 14 minutes ago
Game Changer: Chile Hails Sinovac's 67% Effectiveness In Study By REUTERS 15 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 385 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 768 New Cases, 226 Recoveries 5 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Former King Gyanendra Returned Home Attending Mahakumbh Mela In India By Agencies Apr 18, 2021
Ram, Sita, Laxman And Hanuman’s Statue To Be Installed In Ayodhyadham By Agencies Apr 18, 2021
Tourism Income Declines By 91.7 Percent In the Last Eight Months By Agencies Apr 18, 2021
UK Royal Family Bids Farewell To Prince Philip By Agencies Apr 18, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Calls For Support From All Sides To Tackle COVID-19 By Agencies Apr 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75