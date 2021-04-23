COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2553 New Cases , 410 Recoveries And 5 Deaths

With 2553 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 294601.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 9664 test (with 8798 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 866 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 2553 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 410 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 276753. The recovery rate is 93.9 percent.

There were 5 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3117. There are 12724 are active cases in the country. Of them, 13578 in home isolation and 1146 are in institutional isolation. There are 173 in ICU and 57 in ventilator.