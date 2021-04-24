Nepal Defeats The Netherlands by 143 Runs, Wins Tri-Nation T20I Series

Nepal Defeats The Netherlands by 143 Runs, Wins Tri-Nation T20I Series

April 24, 2021, 6:02 p.m.

Nepal has won the Tri-Nation T20 I Series defeating the Netherlands by 143 runs today at the TU cricket ground.

Batting first Nepal scored 238 runs, the highest runs in a T20 international match, in response, the Netherlands scored just 96 runs being all out in 17.2 overs.

Kushal Bhurtel and Kushal Malla completed their half-centuries by scoring 77 and 50 runs respectively.

Prime Minister Oli Inaugurates Bhimsensthmbha (Dharahara)
Apr 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 877 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2619 New Cases , 368 Recoveries And 14 Deaths
Apr 24, 2021
Former King Gyanendra And Queen Admitted To Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment
Apr 24, 2021
PM Oli To Inaugurate Dharahara Today
Apr 24, 2021

