Nepal Defeats The Netherlands by 143 Runs, Wins Tri-Nation T20I Series

Nepal has won the Tri-Nation T20 I Series defeating the Netherlands by 143 runs today at the TU cricket ground.

Batting first Nepal scored 238 runs, the highest runs in a T20 international match, in response, the Netherlands scored just 96 runs being all out in 17.2 overs.

Kushal Bhurtel and Kushal Malla completed their half-centuries by scoring 77 and 50 runs respectively.