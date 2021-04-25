COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3032 New Cases , 450 Recoveries And 28 Deaths

With 2486 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 300,119.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are tests 10078 (with 9292 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 786 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 3032 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 450 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 277573. The recovery rate is 92.49 percent.

There were 28 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3164. There are 19382 are active cases in the country. Of the active patients, 252 are admitted to the ICU and 65 are under treatment with a ventilator facility.