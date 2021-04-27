Kathmandu Valley Logs 1966 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1912 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 15681 test (with 14672 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 10009 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1966 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 1966 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1602 cases in Kathmandu and 240 in Lalitpur and 124 in Bhaktapur.

With 4524 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 307925.

There are 112 are in ICU and 45 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 696 in hospitals.