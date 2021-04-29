COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4831 New Cases , 888 Recoveries And 35 Deaths

With 4831 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 317530.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 13560 test (with 12597 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 965 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 4831 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 888 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 280167. The recovery rate is 88. percent.

There were 35 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3246. There are 34117 are active cases in the country. Out of this, 5201are in institutional isolation and 30916 are in home isolation. Of the active patients, 377 are admitted to the ICU and 107 are under treatment with ventilator facility.