Indian Prime Minister Modi Thanks Russian President Putin For Extending Support To India In Covid Crisis

April 29, 2021, 8:02 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi in a tweet thanked the Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support to India in times of Covid crisis. The PM added that both the countries have also agreed to establish a 2+2 ministerial dialogue between foreign and defence ministers

In a Tweet Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for standing by the country in times of Covid crisis and sending the necessary help.

In the tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: “Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving Covid-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India’s fight against the pandemic.”

The Prime Minister added that: “We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic.”

Modi added: “To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 ministerial dialogue between our foreign and defence ministers.”

Source: India Today

