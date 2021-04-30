Kathmandu Valley Logs 2956 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2956 COVID-19 Cases

April 30, 2021, 4:59 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2956 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 15,391 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 5,657 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Health Ministry in its daily update. Likewise, out of 525 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 70 people.

Of 2956 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2404 cases in Kathmandu and 419 in Lalitpur and 133 in Bhaktapur.

With 5657 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 323187.

