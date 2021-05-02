Nepal Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Dominica

Nepal Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Dominica

May 2, 2021, 1:57 p.m.

Nepal and the Commonwealth of Dominica established diplomatic relations today. With this, the number of countries with which Nepal has diplomatic relations has now reached 169.

Amrit Bahadur Rai, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, and Loreen Ruth Bannis-Roberts, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations, signed a Joint Communiqué to this effect in a brief ceremony held at the Permanent Mission Nepal to the United Nations, New York this morning.

The two Ambassadors jointly informed His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, about the establishment of diplomatic relations through a joint letter.

On the occasion, the two Ambassadors discussed the ways and means to further expand the bilateral relations between the two countries for their mutual benefit.

The Commonwealth of Dominica, a small island and mountainous country with an area of 750 sq. KM and population of approximately 75,000, is known as “The Nature’s Island of the Caribbean”.

It became member of the United Nations on 18 December 1978.

Both Nepal and Dominica are the members of G77 and Non-Aligned Movement.

