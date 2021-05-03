Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 150 Million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 151 million with over 3.1 million deaths and more than 90 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has announced travel restrictions on India starting May 4 due to high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants. More than 100 million adult Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday.

India is struggling with a second wave of COVID-19 and posted a record of 3,689 deaths on Sunday.

The World Health Organization has listed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the fifth to be granted the status.

India's northern state of Haryana has announced a complete lockdown from May 3 to May 10 amid the severe COVID-19 pandemic situation, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Odisha state's government announced a 14-day lockdown as cases continue to rise sharply, an official order informed on Sunday. People will be allowed to purchase essential items within a 500-meter radius of their residences between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. During weekends, they will only be able to access medical services.

Malaysia detects 1st case of double mutant COVID-19 strain first found in India

Malaysia has recorded its first case of the "double mutant" COVID-19 strain which was first detected in India, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The mutation, also known as the B.1.617 strain was detected in an Indian national during virus tests upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.