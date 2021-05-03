Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 150 Million

Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 150 Million

May 3, 2021, 7:21 a.m.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 151 million with over 3.1 million deaths and more than 90 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has announced travel restrictions on India starting May 4 due to high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants. More than 100 million adult Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday.

India is struggling with a second wave of COVID-19 and posted a record of 3,689 deaths on Sunday.

The World Health Organization has listed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the fifth to be granted the status.

India's northern state of Haryana has announced a complete lockdown from May 3 to May 10 amid the severe COVID-19 pandemic situation, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Odisha state's government announced a 14-day lockdown as cases continue to rise sharply, an official order informed on Sunday. People will be allowed to purchase essential items within a 500-meter radius of their residences between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. During weekends, they will only be able to access medical services.

Malaysia detects 1st case of double mutant COVID-19 strain first found in India

Malaysia has recorded its first case of the "double mutant" COVID-19 strain which was first detected in India, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The mutation, also known as the B.1.617 strain was detected in an Indian national during virus tests upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 3 Across Nepal
May 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3595 COVID-19 Cases
May 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7211 New Cases , 1612 Recoveries And 27 Deaths
May 02, 2021
Nepal Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Dominica
May 02, 2021
Nepal Has Started The Import Of Electricity From India On Saturday In New Rate
May 02, 2021

More on Health

India Hits New Grim Record With 3,689 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day By Agencies 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3595 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 3 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7211 New Cases , 1612 Recoveries And 27 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 8 minutes ago
Foundation Stone For Solar Mini-Grid Laid At Hilsa By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
WHO Approves Moderna Vaccine, Decision On Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac Next Week By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2495 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Suspends All Domestic, International Flights From May 6 By Agencies May 03, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2021
Victory For Trinamool; DMK Wins; Left In Kerala; BJP Keeps Assam By Agencies May 02, 2021
Nepal Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Dominica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2021
Nepal Has Started The Import Of Electricity From India On Saturday In New Rate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2021
Labor Day 2021 For Safety And Health: By Shanker Man Singh May 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75