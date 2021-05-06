Climbing Expedition Resumes Mount Everest

Following the improvement of weather, the climbing expeditions on Mount Everest will likely to resume from today. With the road construction team at the fourth camp to prepare a pathway for climbers, the expeditions are set to resume after a gap of 10 days.

The road construction team led by renowned climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa left for the camp on Wednesday to clear the obstruction that are blocking the climbing route at an altitude of 7,800 meters reports The Rising Nepal.

Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, director of the expedition company Seven Summit Treks Pvt. Ltd., told The Rising Nepal from the Everest base camp that the team reached the fourth camp on Wednesday evening and are expected to clear the blockage within Thursday. “Climbers will be able to start scaling Mount Everest as soon as the route is cleared,” he said.

A record 408 climbers from 44 expedition teams have obtained permits to try and summit the world’s tallest peak this season, according to the data released by the Department of Tourism. Among them, 315 are men, 92 are women and one is a non-binary individual said the daily.