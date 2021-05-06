Climbing Expedition Resumes Mount Everest

Climbing Expedition Resumes Mount Everest

May 6, 2021, 8:08 a.m.

Following the improvement of weather, the climbing expeditions on Mount Everest will likely to resume from today. With the road construction team at the fourth camp to prepare a pathway for climbers, the expeditions are set to resume after a gap of 10 days.

The road construction team led by renowned climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa left for the camp on Wednesday to clear the obstruction that are blocking the climbing route at an altitude of 7,800 meters reports The Rising Nepal.

Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, director of the expedition company Seven Summit Treks Pvt. Ltd., told The Rising Nepal from the Everest base camp that the team reached the fourth camp on Wednesday evening and are expected to clear the blockage within Thursday. “Climbers will be able to start scaling Mount Everest as soon as the route is cleared,” he said.

A record 408 climbers from 44 expedition teams have obtained permits to try and summit the world’s tallest peak this season, according to the data released by the Department of Tourism. Among them, 315 are men, 92 are women and one is a non-binary individual said the daily.

Agencies

Israel’s President Taps Opposition Leader Lapid To Form New Government
May 06, 2021
US Backs COVID Vaccine Patent Waivers
May 06, 2021
WHO To Set Up Pandemic Intelligence Hub In Berlin
May 06, 2021
India Accounts For Nearly 50% Of World's New Covid-19 Cases, 25% Of Deaths
May 05, 2021
Nepal Army At Work To Construct Infrastructures For Holding Centres
May 05, 2021

More on News

Nepal Army At Work To Construct Infrastructures For Holding Centres By Agencies 22 hours, 18 minutes ago
Chartered Flights To Operate During Prohibitory Period By Agencies 1 day, 22 hours ago
Advanced Engineering College Organized A Webinar In Association With United Nations Volunteering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
CBS Postponed 12th National Census Indefinitely By Agencies 2 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal Suspends All Domestic, International Flights From May 6 By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Dominica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Israel’s President Taps Opposition Leader Lapid To Form New Government By Agencies May 06, 2021
TUTH Runs 140 Dedicated Beds In Its New Building COVID-19 Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2021
US Backs COVID Vaccine Patent Waivers By Agencies May 06, 2021
WHO To Set Up Pandemic Intelligence Hub In Berlin By Agencies May 06, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 6: Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2021
Asia-Pacific Can Emerge From Pandemic "Stronger Than Before" — ADB President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75