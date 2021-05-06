Kathmandu Valley Logs 3972 COVID-19 Cases

May 6, 2021, 5:55 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3972 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 20,367 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 3972 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Similarly, out of 775 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 100 people.

Of 3835 cases, Kathmandu districts records 3163 cases in Kathmandu and 561 in Lalitpur and 242 in Bhaktapur.

With 8970 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 368580.

