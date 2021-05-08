Weather Forecast For May 8 Across Nepal

May 8, 2021, 7:10 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and generally cloudy in the rest of the Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at a few places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1.

