India's Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 4,000

May 9, 2021, 6:49 a.m.

India's daily COVID-19 death toll has topped 4,000 for the first time, as a surge in coronavirus infections continues to put a significant strain on the country's healthcare system.

The Indian government on Saturday reported a record 4,187 fatalities, as well as 401,078 new infections. The daily tally of new cases has surpassed 400,000 for three days in a row.

Many patients are dying as hospital beds and oxygen for medical use are in short supply.

Local government officials in the capital, New Delhi, say the supply of oxygen is improving as oxygen-generating plants sent by the international community are being installed at hospitals.

But as of Thursday, the amount of oxygen supplied in New Delhi was only about 60 percent of the actual demand.

Indian government officials are working to distribute to each state medical supplies that are arriving from abroad, and enhance medical systems.

Source: NHK

Agencies

