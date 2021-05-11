DAOs Extend Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley Till May 26

The meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur held today has decided to extend the prohibitory order in Kathmandu Valley by 15 days till May 26.

The meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur held today took the decision to this effect.

The prohibitory order will now end on May 27, midnight.

Moreover, the meeting has decided to restrict the transportation of construction materials during the daytime and holding parties in party palaces.

"Similarly, from now onward, only up to 10 people can participate in weddings or any other kind of ceremonies at home," said Prem Prasad Bhattarai, Bhaktapur CDO.