COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9238 New Cases, 4444 Recoveries And 168 Deaths

With 9238 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 422349.

In 20362 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests 9233 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Currently, there are 101596 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7291 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 94343 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 517 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Likewise, 4444 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Nepal has now recorded 316463 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 74.9 per cent. Moreover, 168 virus-related fatalities were confirmed in past 24 hours, taking the nation's COVID-19 death toll to 4252. There are 1241 in ICU and 285 in Ventilator.