Kathmandu Valley Logs 3924 COVID-19 Cases

May 12, 2021, 5:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3607new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 20362 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests 3924 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Of 3924 cases, Kathmandu districts records 3250 cases in Kathmandu and 448 in Lalitpur and 226 in Bhaktapur.

With 9238 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 422349.

