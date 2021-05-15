Gautam Buddha Airport Is Ready For Calibration Flight

Gautam Buddha Airport Is Ready For Calibration Flight

May 15, 2021, 7:32 a.m.

The Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) is preparing for calibration flight to test runway, tower and other equipment used at the airport reports The Rising Nepal.

Prabesh Adhikari, Project Chief of GBIA, said that about 120 workers are still working at the site. Due to the pandemic, they all kept inside the construction site, said. He said that the workers include 20 Chinese, 18 Indian and more than 80 Nepali nationals.

Adhikari said that at present departure and arrival section interior decoration, furnishing, false ceiling and air condition installation were in progress and that works like gardening, landscaping, painting and marking were completed.

"Except for an x-ray machine, there is nothing that needs to be imported from abroad," he said.

Chief of GBIA Construction Project, ICP 2, Prabin Neupane said that airplane should be brought to the newly built airport that would be second international airport in the country after the Kathmandu-based Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to him, work of installing equipment in the tower, runway and other areas was completed. "We were making preparations for the calibration flight but with the increased risk of COVID-19 pandemic, it is stalled for now.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

India To Provide Vaccine To All Indians Between August And December
May 15, 2021
Netanyahu Says IDF's Gaza Campaign To Continue
May 15, 2021
India’s Decision To Extend Gap Six-eight Weeks To 12-16 Weeks Is Reasonable: Dr Fauci
May 14, 2021
PM KP Oli Starts Third Inning As Prime Minister
May 14, 2021
Peak of India’s Covid-19 Second Wave In Sight
May 14, 2021

More on National

The United States Announces $2.75 Million Funding Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
The Very Low Levels Of Vaccination In South Asia Magnify Virus Spiraling: UNICEF Regional Director By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
India Rehabilitated Small Hydro Power Plant at Chandannath Municipality in Jumla District. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
JICA To Support Improvement Of The Inclusive Sanitary Environment in Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
The United States Provides Additional Funding Support to Nepal Amidst the Second Wave of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Qatar Imposes New Home Quarantine Entry Requirements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

India To Provide Vaccine To All Indians Between August And December By Agencies May 15, 2021
Netanyahu Says IDF's Gaza Campaign To Continue By Agencies May 15, 2021
Weather Analysis For May 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2021
JSP-N POLITICS On Verge Of Split By A Correspondent May 14, 2021
ADB PROJECTION: Nepal To Grow By 3.1% By A Correspondent May 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3349 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75