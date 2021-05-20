COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8227 New Cases, 6543 Recoveries And 190 Deaths

May 20, 2021, 5:58 p.m.

With 8227 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 488645.

In 21,695 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8,227 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Likewise, out of 392 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 78 people.

Currently, there are 115,852 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7,814 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 108,038 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 932 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1,748 are admitted to the ICU, and 492 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6,543 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 366, 946 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is 75.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 190 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 5,847

