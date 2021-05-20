India Reports Highest Daily Fatalities

May 20, 2021, 6:35 a.m.

India has reported its worst daily death toll so far in the coronavirus pandemic, logging 4,529 fatalities on Wednesday.

The country's second wave of infections is putting frontline medical workers in harm's way.

The Indian Medical Association says 244 doctors lost their lives in March and April. Only 3 percent of them had been fully vaccinated.

Staff shortages are worsening. Medical staff are exhausted and overworked, potentially endangering themselves and their patients.

India's inoculation drive has stalled, even though it is a major vaccine producer. The country of 1.3 billion people has so far administered around 185 million doses.

The government has halted vaccine exports to increase supplies for domestic usage. Total infections have passed 25 million, making India the world's second-worst affected nation after the United States.

Source:NHK

Agencies

