Vaccines Work Against New Variants In Nepal: Health Experts

May 20, 2021, 6:59 a.m.

Experts have been stating that the vaccines against COVID-19 were considered to be effective against the new variants as well.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam said that the seriousness of the infection and fatality is very low in COVID-19 patients who have been vaccinated in comparison to patients who have not received the jab reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Professor Dr. Gautam said that fatality rate in those who have already been vaccinated is low

Others too agree. “The infection with new variants is not fatal in people who have been vaccinated as they recover early. Thus, it is certain that the vaccines are effective,” Dr. Anup Bastola, spokesperson for Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, said.

“In the ongoing second wave, senior citizens and frontline health workers have not been affected much by the new variant of the virus as they had already been vaccinated. This proves that the vaccines, be it Vero Cell or Covishield, are effective,” said Dr. Bastola.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) informed that in the gene sequencing of 35 samples collected from various parts of the nation, the B.1.617.2 variant was detected in 34 samples and B.1.617.1 was detected in one.

The genome sequencing of the samples was carried out at CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, India, a WHO-recognised centre of excellence in genomic sequencing.

Dr. Sameer Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson at the MoHP, said, “The B.1.617.2 is the new variant seen in India while the B.1.617.1 is the one seen in the UK.”

“The new variant affects people of all age groups from four-month-old infants to senior citizens aged 60 and above. However, the youths have suffered from severe difficulties due to the infection,” he said, adding, “People of all age groups have been infected but mostly the youths are having serious health issues like pneumonia and difficulty in breathing, among others.”

Spokesperson Dr. Gautam said that following health safety standards was the only way to avoid infection. “We must continue wearing three-layered masks, sanitise our hands and maintain physical distance and stay in a well-ventilated room while at home or office.”

Input from The Rising Nepal

Agencies

