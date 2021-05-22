Delhi's Positivity Rate Drops Below 5%, Daily Covid Tally Dips To 3,009

May 22, 2021, 7:22 a.m.

Delhi's positivity rate for Covid cases has dipped to 4.76 per cent, which is considered in a safe range by the World Health Organization.

ndicating a respite from the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi's positivity rate for Covid tests dipped below 5 per cent on Friday.

According to the World Health Organization, a positivity rate below 5 per cent is considered within the safe range. Delhi on Friday recorded a positivity rate of 4.76 per cent. This is the lowest since April 4.

According to the latest state health data, in the last 24 hours, Delhi tested 63,190 people for Covid-19, out of which 3,009 tested positive.

In the same span, the state registered 252 deaths and 7,288 people recovered from the infection. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi has dropped to 35,683, the lowest since April 11.

Agencies

